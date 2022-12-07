QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.74 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. QUASA has a total market cap of $104.74 million and approximately $129,578.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237737 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136254 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,694.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

