Radicle (RAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00009758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
