Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.85% of Realty Income worth $3,234,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,792,000 after purchasing an additional 353,791 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 63,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.