Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Purchases 43,839 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director John S. Bolton bought 43,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $88,116.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,803 shares in the company, valued at $532,254.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Redwire Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Get Redwire alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $285,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 45.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.