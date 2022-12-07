Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 60,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

