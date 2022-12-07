Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Reaches $129.37 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Render Token has a market cap of $129.37 million and $17.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00497208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.85 or 0.29980512 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

