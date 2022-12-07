Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.99 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $90.99 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00236583 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09364139 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,822,122.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.