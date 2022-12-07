Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0040 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $168.94 million and $6.45 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496263 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.66 or 0.29923508 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
