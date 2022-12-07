Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $100.85 million 3.17 $27.83 million $3.47 10.82 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 5.03 $117.65 million $3.66 14.04

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ACNB and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.24% 11.93% 1.11% TriCo Bancshares 30.29% 11.33% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ACNB and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats ACNB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 19 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 12 offices in Adams county, five offices in York county, one office in Cumberland County, and one office in Franklin County; five community banking offices located in Frederick County; six community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

