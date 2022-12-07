Reviewing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.91 -$245.64 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.07 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

