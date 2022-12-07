RH (RH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. RH has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect RH to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.94.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.