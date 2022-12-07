Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $80.46 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $80.46 million and $518,522.55 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

