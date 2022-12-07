Richard D. Feintuch Acquires 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

PGTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 460,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

