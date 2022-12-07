RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.81. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 546,530 shares.
RLX Technology Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
