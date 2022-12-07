RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.81. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 546,530 shares.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 9,652,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

