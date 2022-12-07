RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.05

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.63). RM shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 305,358 shares traded.

RM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.00.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

