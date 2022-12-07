Robert W. Baird Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

