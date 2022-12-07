Robert W. Baird Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.