Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of RGT stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
