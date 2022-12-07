Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RGT stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Global Value Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:RGT Get Rating ) by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

