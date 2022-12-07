Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.16

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.16 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.34). Saga shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 545,387 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 92 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.29.

Insider Transactions at Saga

About Saga

In other Saga news, insider Gemma Godfrey bought 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,133.15). In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($243,280.16). Also, insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,133.15).

(Get Rating)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

See Also

