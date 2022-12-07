Saitama Self Reported Market Cap Tops $46.12 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and $1.13 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00104016 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,091,659.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

