Sameer K. Gandhi Purchases 295,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $4,233,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at $27,640,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 1,182,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,504. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshworks

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

