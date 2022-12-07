Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

