Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $133.93

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.93 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($0.99). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04), with a volume of 47,487 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.79. The company has a market cap of £55.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Sareum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.