Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Down 4.7%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Satixfy Communications Price Performance
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
