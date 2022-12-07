Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SDP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,027. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £805.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.
About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
See Also
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.