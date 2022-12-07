Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,027. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £805.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

