Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Down 1.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.05). Approximately 782,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 331,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.08).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £647.32 million and a PE ratio of 3,571.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.78.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Oriental Income Fund

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,465.60 ($12,761.37).

(Get Rating)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.