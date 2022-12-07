Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 6.86% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $586,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

