Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Down 5.8%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 13,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 359,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.