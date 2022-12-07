Seiren Games Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,285.43 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $12,285.43 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $941.37 or 0.05594003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.25 or 0.29885821 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

