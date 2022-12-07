ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $20,970,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 171,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $672.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

