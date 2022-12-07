Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.55. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 239,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

