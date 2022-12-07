Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Declines By 8.0%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,012,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 405.0 days.

Aritzia Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATZAF opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

