Short Interest in Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Declines By 7.4%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.8 days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLTF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

See Also

