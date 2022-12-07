Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 7.8%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,628.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGJTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CGJTF opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $153.20.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

