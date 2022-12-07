Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $132.97 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and $3.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00447299 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022483 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00857980 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00111606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00646499 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00241204 BTC.
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,761,502,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
