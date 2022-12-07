Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.07

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $36.21. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 4,582 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.