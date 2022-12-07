Signet Jewelers Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 57,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,914. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.