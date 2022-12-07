SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $1.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,822 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04296307 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,177,989.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

