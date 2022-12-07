SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $48.45 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00237228 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04296307 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,177,989.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

