Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.0 %
SRE stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.58 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.50) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius Real Estate
About Sirius Real Estate
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
Further Reading
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.