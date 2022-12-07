Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SRE stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.58 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.50) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £4,937.50 ($6,020.61). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($61,273.02). Insiders purchased 107,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,750 in the last quarter.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

