SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE SLG opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

