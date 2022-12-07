So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 468,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 437,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

So-Young International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.