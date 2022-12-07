SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Jason Bliss Sells 7,650 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jason Bliss sold 899 shares of SolarWinds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $7,641.50.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

