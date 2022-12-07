Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0080

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $167.59 million and approximately $0.19 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798044 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

