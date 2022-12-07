Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.04

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.04 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 101254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

