SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $102.13. Approximately 1,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

