SPDR S&P Bank ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,254 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,497% compared to the average daily volume of 1,206 put options.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

