Spell Token Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $66.55 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

