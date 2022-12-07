Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 855,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

