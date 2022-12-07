Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 854,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,157. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 415.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

