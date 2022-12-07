Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 854,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,157. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.