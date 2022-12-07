Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,971.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 21,010 shares of company stock worth $152,040 over the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.